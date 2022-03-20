STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘No new permit to brewery, distillery since 2019’ 

Published: 20th March 2022 05:57 AM

liquor, Alcohol

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress leaders on Saturday accused the opposition of misleading the public for political gains by falsely propagating liquor sales to defame the government, although the current government didn’t make any changes to its liquor manufacturing policy or provided any fresh permits.

Addressing a press conference at the party central office, MLA K Parthasarathy slammed Chandrababu Naidu for “misleading people with his cheap politics” and asserted that the government had not given permits to any new distillery or brewery since 2019.

He stated that all the alleged J-brands were given permits during the Chandrababu Naidu’s term in 2018, including to the President Medal, Governor Reserve, Napoleon, Seventh Heaven, and yet the opposition was carrying on Goebbel’s propaganda tarnishing the State’s image.

“No other government gave such a large number of permits like the TDP did, under whose regime the liquor mafia convinced Chandrababu Naidu to give permission to a beer brand on May 14, 2019, before his term ended as chief minister,” Parthasarathy alleged. He claimed most distilleries were owned TDP leaders Ayyannapatrudu, SPY Reddy and Adikesavula Naidu. “So the party has no moral right to talk about liquor because they extensively promoted and set up wine shops all over the State.”

The MLA said that the current government is committed to prohibition and, so, brought down the number of liquor shops to 2,934.

