STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 3,371 crore ‘misclassified’ under Gruha Vasathi in 2019-20: Centre

The Centre has informed Parliament that the Andhra Pradesh government committed financial violations in 2019-20 fiscal. 

Published: 20th March 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary (File Photo | YouTube screengrab)

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary (File Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has informed Parliament that the Andhra Pradesh government committed financial violations in 2019-20 fiscal. 

In a written reply to TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu, who raised the issue with regard to financial issues pertaining to State in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary cited the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report on State Finances for the year ending March, 2020 and said an amount of Rs 3,371.60 crore has been “misclassified” as capital expenditure in the accounts for 2019-20 under the YSR Gruha Vasathi programme.

In addition, according to the 2019-20 socio-economic survey report of the AP government for the protected areas, the government has planned to provide housing to all poor and to register the land with houses in the name of women of the households, under the above-mentioned scheme. 

Since the land and house will be registered in the name of the beneficiary, the property will belong to the beneficiary, not the government. Therefore the expenditures must be booked as Revenue Expenditure. In addition, expenditures of Rs 1,007.74 crore incurred for small works and grants-in-aid  are also accounted for under the Capital head.

He further informed that the Andhra government received an amount of Rs 324.15 crore as the Centre’s share for the SDRF and Rs 570.91 crore for the NDRF. As per the CAG report, Rs 1,100 crore was transferred to Deposit Account of the Directorate of Agriculture, AP towards payment of input subsidy to farmers for Kharif as gratuitous relief, he noted.

“This amount of Rs 1,100 crore was again transferred to the Personal Deposit Account of Commissioner, Directorate of Agriculture, Andhra Pradesh on March 31, 2020. The CAG Report states that the State government transferred Rs 1,100 crore to Personal Deposit Account by showing expenditure as Disaster Relief and Rehabilitation in violation of the Appropriation Act.” 

Further, the entire expenditure transferred to the PD Account was adjusted from the SDRF, by showing it as a deduct expenditure in violation of SDRF accounting procedure. Thus, booking the expenditure without actually incurring it raised questions about the accuracy of expenditure figures of the State, the MoS noted. 

Moreover, as per the CAG report, the State government stated that these funds were demarcated for pandemic-related expenditure and utilised in the following financial year.

However, the guidelines of the State Disaster Response Fund allow adjustment of expenditure from the fund only for expenditure incurred in providing ‘immediate relief’.  The State government, however, transferred the funds from SDRF to Personal Deposit Account without spending them on immediate relief, the reply read.

‘SDRF funds transferred’ 

Guidelines of the State Disaster Response Fund allow adjustment of expenditure from the fund only for expenditure incurred in providing ‘immediate relief’.  The State government, however, transferred the funds from SDRF to Personal Deposit Account, the Lok Sabha was told

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gruha Vasathi Pankaj Chaudhary
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp