Rs 3,371 crore ‘misclassified’ under Gruha Vasathi in 2019-20: Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has informed Parliament that the Andhra Pradesh government committed financial violations in 2019-20 fiscal.

In a written reply to TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu, who raised the issue with regard to financial issues pertaining to State in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary cited the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report on State Finances for the year ending March, 2020 and said an amount of Rs 3,371.60 crore has been “misclassified” as capital expenditure in the accounts for 2019-20 under the YSR Gruha Vasathi programme.

In addition, according to the 2019-20 socio-economic survey report of the AP government for the protected areas, the government has planned to provide housing to all poor and to register the land with houses in the name of women of the households, under the above-mentioned scheme.

Since the land and house will be registered in the name of the beneficiary, the property will belong to the beneficiary, not the government. Therefore the expenditures must be booked as Revenue Expenditure. In addition, expenditures of Rs 1,007.74 crore incurred for small works and grants-in-aid are also accounted for under the Capital head.

He further informed that the Andhra government received an amount of Rs 324.15 crore as the Centre’s share for the SDRF and Rs 570.91 crore for the NDRF. As per the CAG report, Rs 1,100 crore was transferred to Deposit Account of the Directorate of Agriculture, AP towards payment of input subsidy to farmers for Kharif as gratuitous relief, he noted.

“This amount of Rs 1,100 crore was again transferred to the Personal Deposit Account of Commissioner, Directorate of Agriculture, Andhra Pradesh on March 31, 2020. The CAG Report states that the State government transferred Rs 1,100 crore to Personal Deposit Account by showing expenditure as Disaster Relief and Rehabilitation in violation of the Appropriation Act.”

Further, the entire expenditure transferred to the PD Account was adjusted from the SDRF, by showing it as a deduct expenditure in violation of SDRF accounting procedure. Thus, booking the expenditure without actually incurring it raised questions about the accuracy of expenditure figures of the State, the MoS noted.

Moreover, as per the CAG report, the State government stated that these funds were demarcated for pandemic-related expenditure and utilised in the following financial year.

However, the guidelines of the State Disaster Response Fund allow adjustment of expenditure from the fund only for expenditure incurred in providing ‘immediate relief’. The State government, however, transferred the funds from SDRF to Personal Deposit Account without spending them on immediate relief, the reply read.

