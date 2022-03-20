STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SRM-AP inks pact with HET for workshops

Registrar Dr R Premkumar, dean and associate deans were present on the occasion.

Published: 20th March 2022 06:10 AM

SRM University, Amaravati (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP and Heartfulness Education Trust (HET) have inked an MoU for staff training, in-depth faculty training and other inner well-being workshops on Saturday. The collaboration aims to promote preventive healthcare and mindfulness practices. 

Heartfulness Education Trust advocates bridging ancient tradition with modern scientific understanding through workshops, internships for students, conclave/roundtable on heartfulness leaderships and other offerings of HET.

The collaboration intends to help students to improve their learning skills and behaviour, inculcate humility, emotional maturity, confidence, stress management, self-awareness and most importantly, develop a sense of purpose towards life.   “SRM University-AP looks forward to organising purposeful programmes with the Heartfulness Trust,” vice-chancellor prof VS Rao said. Registrar Dr R Premkumar, dean and associate deans were present on the occasion.

Ramesh Krishnan, programme director (HET), talked about the vision and mission of the trust. “Our curriculum is devised for all streams of education and can potentially contribute to attaining the highest form of being,” he added. Harshada Kulkarni from Heartfulness Education Trust also joined the MoU signing ceremony among other delegates.

Comments

