Vijayawada civic body presents Rs 1,115 cr budget

Published: 20th March 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi addressing VMC council meeting at corporation office in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) council has presented a budget with an outlay of Rs 1,114.93 crore for the financial year 2022-23. It is the lowest budget of, at least, the last seven budgets presented by the civic body. The civic body is short of Rs 52.58 crore going by the estimated expenditure and income.

Initially, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi addressed the council and informed the members that the VMC revenue was estimated at Rs 1,161.37 crore and expenditure at Rs 1,114.93 crore. Revenue and capital income stood at Rs 999.22 crore, initial reserves at Rs 99.02 crore, deposits at Rs 63.13 crore and total revenue at Rs 1,161.37 crore. Expenditures include revenue expenditure of Rs 596.20 crore, capital expenditure of Rs 437.47 crore, loan payments of Rs 18.11 crore, deposits and advances of Rs 63.13 crore.
In addition, the government has allocated Rs 50 crore from the State budget and Rs 20.50 crore in the revised budget estimates for infrastructure development in the city, the Mayor said.

She further said that the VMC will provide free medical care to outsourced workers involved in accidents during duty. The VMC will spend up to Rs 2 lakh on emergency expenses. Of the 225 retired employees who have been pending since 2009, 104 were paid Rs 84 lakh and the remaining Rs 15.75 crore was sent to the treasury. “The VMC owed Rs 140 crore during the Congress regime and Rs 100 crore during the TDP regime to the people of the city. But the government is making the city a sustainable city without any debt from the Central, State and VMC general budget funds,” Bhagya Lakshmi said.

Opposition TDP leaders tried to disrupt the Mayor’s speech during the session. The TDP members tore budget speech papers in the council. After the Mayor’s speech, the TDP corporators tried to prevent Municipal Commissioner P Ranjith Basha and tried to interrupt his speech on the VMC progress.
The YSRC corporators said the budget aims to further develop the city. 

