AP logs daily count of less than 50, zero fresh Covid cases in 4 districts

The cumulative Covid tally of the State increased to 23,19,230.

Published: 21st March 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The daily Covid-19 count is less than 50 in the State. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, 49 tested positive out of the total 9,580 samples collected in the State. The cumulative Covid tally of the State increased to 23,19,230.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, Anantapur continued to record the highest number of new Covid cases. The district accounted for 19 new infections of the total 49. Kurnool, Kadapa, Nellore and Vizianagaram did not report any fresh case. The remaining districts registered a single-digit daily count. 

In all, 56 patients were discharged from hospitals and the cumulative total of recoveries increased to 23,03,989. 

The Covid toll remained at 14,730. The active caseload in the State stood at 511. East Godavari has the highest number of 159 active cases, while the caseload in Kurnool is the lowest at 2. 

