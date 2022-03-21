‘Chemicals, rising pollution level pose threat to survival of house sparrows’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Management consultant Dr MC Das said that it is the responsibility of every individual to conserve house sparrows, which barely make an appearance in balconies and terrace spaces and on window sills nowadays.

Das participated as the chief guest at the World Sparrow Day celebrations organised by the Spoorthi Creative Art School at Siddhartha Auditorium here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Das said that protection of sparrows will benefit the environment.

Chemical, fertilisers and rising pollution levels, among other reasons, pose a threat to the survival of sparrows. He asked the younger generation to arrange nests and drinking water for the sparrows.

Dr BR Ambedkar Open University special officer Dr Velaga Joshi said that organising such a big programme for the care of a small bird like sparrow means the extent to which that bird is doing

good for the environment.

Later, Das along with Spoorthi Creative Art School founder Srinivas distributed prizes and sparrow nests to the winners of online art competition on ‘Save Sparrow’.