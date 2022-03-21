STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Chemicals, rising pollution level pose threat to survival of house sparrows’

Chemical, fertilisers and rising pollution levels, among other reasons, pose a threat to the survival of sparrows.

Published: 21st March 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

An artist showing her paintings of sparrows on World Sparrow Day. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

An artist showing her paintings of sparrows on World Sparrow Day. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Management consultant Dr MC Das said that it is the responsibility of every individual to conserve house sparrows, which barely make an appearance in balconies and terrace spaces and on window sills nowadays.

Das participated as the chief guest at the World Sparrow Day celebrations organised by the Spoorthi Creative Art School at Siddhartha Auditorium here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Das said that protection of sparrows will benefit the environment.

Chemical, fertilisers and rising pollution levels, among other reasons, pose a threat to the survival of sparrows. He asked the younger generation to arrange nests and drinking water for the sparrows. 

Dr BR Ambedkar Open University special officer Dr Velaga Joshi said that organising such a big programme for the care of a small bird like sparrow means the extent to which that bird is doing 
good for the environment.

Later, Das along with Spoorthi Creative Art School founder Srinivas distributed prizes and sparrow nests to the winners of online art competition on ‘Save Sparrow’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Spoorthi Creative Art School
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp