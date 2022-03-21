Govt to focus on RBKs, soil health to increase productivity 

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The rythu bharosa kendras (RBKs) will be strengthened further so that it can efficiently function as one-stop centre for all farming needs. They will double as procurement centres, and ATMs will be set up nearby to address banking needs of the farmers.

To position Andhra Pradesh as a leading state in agriculture sector, the State government has devised strategies to launch more farmer welfare-centric measures, ensure food security, improve nutritional value of produce and for more job creation in the sector, in the financial year 2022-23.

According to the budget outcome document, polambadi will be organised at village secretariat levels for dissemination of information regarding the latest and low-cost technology in the sector, and to empower farmers as economic-decision makers.

The government has also decided to encourage balanced fertilisation through distribution of soil health cards, and application of fertiliser based on soil-test results.

The supply of quality seed to farmers is one of the most important interventions needed to increase the production and productivity of any crop. The supply of quality/certified crop seeds and green manure crop seeds on subsidy will be done through the RBKs.

Area expansion and productivity enhancement of food and commercial crops and oilseeds through cluster demonstrations by formation of farmer interest groups, to provide latest knowledge and supply of the critical inputs on 50% subsidy, is one of the strategies to be adopted in 2022-23.

Soil sampling and testing will be done extensively to evaluate the fertility status and to identify the problems (alkalinity/salinity) and deficiency of nutrients, if any.