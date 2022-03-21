Gurukul principal suspended, Maths teacher ousted

By Express News Service

KADAPA/KAKINADA: Taking a serious view of the suicide of 10th class girl C Reddy Amrutha in Balayogi Gurukula Patasala at Sambepalli on March 18, the Education Department has suspended the school principal Venkatarami Reddy and removed part-time Mathematics teacher G Aruna Kumari from service.

Depressed over her poor performance in studies, the girl reportedly consumed some toxic substance on March 16 to end her life. The girl was rushed to Kadapa GGH, where she died on March 18.

Her parents alleged that the school principal failed to shift the girl to Tirupati for emergency medical treatment soon after the incident and informed them of the suicide bid very late.

Student organisations staged protests demanding action against the school principal and the teacher holding them responsible for the girl’s death. Residential Schools District Coordinator Santoshamma ordered an inquiry into the girl’s suicide. Based on the inquiry report, she suspended the principal and removed the teacher.

Intermediate girl ends life

A second year Intermediate student of Sri Chaitanya educational institutions in Kakinada allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Sangadi Santhi (17) of Gadimoga village in Tallarevu mandal of East Godavari district.

Two Town police station Circle Inspector P Ramachandra Rao said Santhi was suffering from some mental illness and she hanged herself from the ceiling fan in the hostel room.

Some students found the girl hanging from the ceiling fan in her room and informed the matter to the college management. After being informed of the girl’s suicide, the CI visited the hostel room. The body was shifted to the Kakinada Government General Hospital for postmortem. A case was registered.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000