Heatwave in 4 Vizag mandals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four mandals in Visakhapatnam district reeled under heatwave on Sunday, while remaining mandals experienced normal day temperature.

The highest day temperature of 40.220 Celsius in the State was recorded at Kurichedu in Prakasam district, followed by Pedda Kannali village in Chittoor with 40.110 Celsius. Mercury hovered over 400 Celsius at only four places in the State.

With another storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal, the day temperature is unlikely to increase further for the next few days, according to a forecast by India Meteorological Department.