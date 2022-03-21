STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heatwave in 4 Vizag mandals

Four mandals in Visakhapatnam district reeled under heatwave on Sunday, while remaining mandals experienced normal day temperature.

Published: 21st March 2022

A roadside vendor sells watermelon slices in Tirupati on Sunday. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

The highest day temperature of 40.220 Celsius in the State was recorded at Kurichedu in Prakasam district, followed by Pedda Kannali  village in Chittoor with 40.110 Celsius. Mercury hovered over 400 Celsius at only four places in the State. 

With another storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal, the day temperature is unlikely to increase further for the next few days, according to a forecast by  India Meteorological Department.

