Krishna SP underlines need for friendly policing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal on Sunday conducted a video link conference with all the district police officers on how to deal with the people who approach them to resolve their problem and how to respond to their complaints, actions to be taken, plans to be drawn up.

Speaking on the occasion, Sidharth Kaushal said that the public who approach police stations for family quarrels, property disputes, conflicts between spouses and other types of problems should be solved through a strong and planned reception system. “Police officials providing friendly policing, listening to their complaints positively and accepting complaint with a smile is half the solution to their problem,” he said. Apart from that, the officials should also assess the mental state of the complainant at the time of receiving the complaint and communicate with them accordingly, he said.