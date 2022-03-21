Liquor sales brought down by 37 per cent, beer by 77 per cent in 3 years: Bhargava

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has not given permission to any new distillery since February 2019, special chief secretary (excise) Rajat Bhargava clarified.

Addressing the media at NTR Administrative Building here on Sunday, Bhargava said liquor consumption in the State has reduced significantly as was evident from the 37 per cent drop in its sales. Similarly, beer sales dropped by 77 per cent after the YSRC government came to power, he added.

All 43,000 belt shops in the State were shut down, he said, adding all wine shops were instructed to conduct sales between 11 am and 9 pm as against 10 am to 10 pm earlier.

Bhargava noted that anti-alcohol campaign committees are working across the State to reduce alcohol consumption by spreading awareness among people about its side effects.

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has booked 93,722 cases and arrested 70,000 people since its formation in 2020. “With the help of drones and geo-tagging, measures are being taken by the excise department to curb cannabis smuggling. Also, the department has identified 2,000 illegal liquor manufacturing areas in Andhra Pradesh.” In the last two years, 14 people were charged under the Preventive Detention Act. He drew a comparison by stating that only 99,000 liquor samples were taken for testing between 2014 and 2019, against 93,000 in 2019-2020 alone and 1,55,000 liquor samples in 2020-2021.

After the bifurcation of the state, five labs were allotted to the state. Since then, more liquor samples had been tested compared to the past, he observed.

On the Jangareddigudem incident, he said there was no evidence that suggested that the deaths were due to hooch consumption. An inquiry has been launched as per a complaint lodged by the three affected families.