Poverty, migration deny education to over 9K Anantapur kids 

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: AS many as 9,060 children are not attending school in Anantapur district, a survey has revealed. The survey taken up by the Andhra Pradesh Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) found children of school-going age were denied education since they had not either been admitted to schools or have dropped out.

Experts cited seasonal migrations as one of the main reasons for the school dropout rate. The SSA, meanwhile, has drawn up an action plan to address the issue.

Tilak Vidyasagar, project officer, SSA, said the government had directed them to identify those not attending school and arrange alternative education programme so that they could later join the mainstream.

“The objective is to ensure that no child is missing school,” he told TNIE. A survey conducted to identify school dropouts and those were not admitted to schools revealed that poverty has been keeping several children away from school. Experts, meanwhile, told TNIE that absence of parents, too, was a contributing factor.

Elaborating, they said those who migrate on work often left their children under the care of elders, without making arrangements for their education. The elderly could not monitor or take care of the children, especially the teens.

SSA draws up plan for dropouts

The Andhra Pradesh Samagra Siksha Abhiyan made arrangements to admit 2,937 boys and 2,024 girls to schools. They are being provided special classes to bridge the gap with others

1,373 boys identified for residential education

When asked about the SSA’s arrangements, Vidyasagar said 2,937 boys have been provided direct admission to schools. Those aged 14 were admitted directly to 9th Class, where they were being provided technical training along with basic education.

As many as 2,024 female dropouts were directly admitted to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and provided residential education, which would take care of their food and accommodation. Special classes have been arranged for them to bridge the gap with others. Vidyasagar said 241 differently-abled children would be admitted to Bhivita Kendras in their respective mandals and provided special education.

“We have identified 1,373 boys, who need residential education. It has been decided to accommodate 1,548 in seasonal hostels and impart education to 748 in non-residential mode.

To ensure that they do not skip school, a special volunteer each has been assigned for every 20 students,” he added.