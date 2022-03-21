Rs 753-crore Jal Jeevan project to provide taps to all houses in Kadapa

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 6,649 works will be taken up with an outlay of Rs 753 crore to provide tap connections to all households in the district. The scheme envisaged to solve the drinking water problem in villages on a permanent basis, will also cover Jagananna Colonies.

The Centre and the State government will bear the total project cost equally. The project is expected to be completed by March 2023. A total of 314 works will be executed at a cost of Rs 150.29 crore in the first phase. In the second phase, 427 works will be taken up at a cost of Rs 31.36 crore to provide tap connections to Jagananna Colonies.

The project will cover all the nine Assembly constituencies in the district and the Kadapa Municipal Corporation. A sum of Rs 373.82 crore will be spent for carrying out retrofitting works of drinking water pipelines and new pipelines will be laid at a cost of Rs 197.43 crore. Funds have been allocated for all the nine Assembly constituencies for the execution of water project.

The Jal Jeevan Mission envisages supply of 55 litres of water per person per day to every household. Kadapa Rural Water Supply in-charge SE MC Veeranna said, “The Jal Jeevan Mission works will solve the drinking water problem in rural areas of the district on a permanent basis.”