STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vijaya Hospital opens urology branch in city 

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and Swati magazine editor Vemuri Balaram were the chief guests at the inaugural function of the SINU. 

Published: 21st March 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Sarath’s Institute of Nephrology and Urology (SINU), established for kidney transplantation and treatments, formally opened on Sunday.

Designed by Dr G Sarath Babu, head of Vijaya Super Specialty Hospital, eminent nephrologist, the SINU aims to bring medical services related to the departments of nephrology and urology in one place.

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and Swati magazine editor Vemuri Balaram were the chief guests at the inaugural function of the SINU. 

It is yet another milestone for Vijaya Super Speciality Hospital, which has received laurels for quality medical services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sarath Institute of Nephrology and Urology SINU Vijaya Hospital
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp