Vijaya Hospital opens urology branch in city 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Sarath’s Institute of Nephrology and Urology (SINU), established for kidney transplantation and treatments, formally opened on Sunday.

Designed by Dr G Sarath Babu, head of Vijaya Super Specialty Hospital, eminent nephrologist, the SINU aims to bring medical services related to the departments of nephrology and urology in one place.

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and Swati magazine editor Vemuri Balaram were the chief guests at the inaugural function of the SINU.

It is yet another milestone for Vijaya Super Speciality Hospital, which has received laurels for quality medical services.