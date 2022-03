7th annual conference of APCSI organised in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Lalitha Super Specialities Hospital organised seventh annual conference of Andhra Pradesh Cardiological Society of India (APCSI) at ITC Welcome hotel in Guntur from March 18 to 20. APCSI president Dr PV Raghava Sarma and organising secretary Dr Naga Haritha said several national and international experts participated in the event.They shared views and discussed prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases.