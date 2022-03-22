STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Assembly Speaker suspends TDP MLAs for a day

However, as the TDP legislators continued to shout, the Speaker announced the suspension.

Published: 22nd March 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 05:12 AM

Andhra Pradesh Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram addressing media at his residence in Vijayawada on Sunday

Andhra Pradesh Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the TDP MLAs continuing to disrupt the proceedings of the AP Legislative Assembly, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Monday suspended all the TDP legislatures present in the House for a day.As soon as the Speaker took up the proceedings of the House, the TDP MLAs rushed into well and demanded a debate on the deaths allegedly caused due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

Amid the sloganeering by opposition MLAs, the Speaker took up Question Hour.However, as the TDP legislators continued to shout, the Speaker announced the suspension.Taking strong exception to the attitude of the TDP MLAs, the Speaker said the opposition members have no respect for the House or the Speaker.

“This is not a bazar. This is the Assembly. You are not street rowdies,” the Speaker told the TDP MLAs.Stating that the opposition MLAs were not utilising the opportunities in the House and made it a practice to come and disrupt the proceedings, the Speaker suggested them to act like a constructive opposition.

