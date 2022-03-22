Andhra Pradesh: 7 districts report zero new cases, daily count 37 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The daily Covid-19 count declined further with seven districts in the State reporting zero cases in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday. Of the total 37 new infections that emerged from more than 7,000 samples tested, 27 of them were reported from two districts.

Anantapur reported the highest number of 17 fresh cases, followed by East Godavari with 10. Guntur, Prakasam, Krishna, Kadapa, Kurnool, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram did not record any new infections. The four Rayalaseema districts recorded 21 new infections, while one case emerged from three north coastal AP districts.

Another 42 patients recovered from Coronavirus, taking the total recoveries in the State to more than 23.04 lakh. The active caseload came down to 506. Anantapur has the highest caseload of 161, followed by East Godavari with 153. Only the two districts have active cases of more than 100. The caseload in the remaining 11 districts of the State is less than 50. Nellore has the lowest number of two active cases. The Covid toll in the State remained at 14,730 as no fresh death was reported.