Andhra Pradesh Assembly: Members seen with phones inside House despite ruling

When the Speaker suggested that the Minister should not bring his phone inside the House, the minister replied that he was using the device as a notepad.

Published: 22nd March 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even after Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram gave a ruling that no legislator will be allowed to bring mobile phones inside the House, several members were seen with their phones on Monday.

On Thursday (March 17), the Speaker asked the members to not bring cellular phones, recorders etc., inside the House. Stating that he had reliable information that the TDP members recorded the activities of the House on their mobile phones and gave it to media persons, the Speaker said the ruling applies to all the members of the House and appealed to them to surrender their phones voluntarily before entering the House.

When Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh was speaking in the House urging the Speaker for a debate on the Pegasus spyware, the opposition MLAs pointed out that the minister was carrying a cellular phone defying the orders of the Speaker. When the Speaker suggested that the Minister should not bring his phone inside the House, the minister replied that he was using the device as a notepad. Several other members were also seen with their in the House on Monday.

