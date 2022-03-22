STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: IIIT girls give up stir after persuasion

At one point of time there was jostling between the students and security staff at the IIIT main gate. 

Published: 22nd March 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of college students in class.

File photo of college students in class. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Tension continued on the IIIT-Idupulapaya campus for the second consecutive day on Monday as girl students of P1 and P2 courses agitated against the Director’s order to shift them to the old campus. Efforts of security staff and police to pacify the agitating students did not yield results as the latter were rigid on their stand. At one point of time there was jostling between the students and security staff at the IIIT main gate. 

IIIT Chancellor Chenchu Reddy, along with Pulivendula Urban Development Authority OSD Anil Kumar, went to the campus and interacted with the agitating students. He promised to address their issues at the earliest. The students reluctantly withdrew their protest. However, the girls threatened to intensify the stir if their problems were not resolved. 

