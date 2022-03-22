STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra unions oppose long distance duty to aged Road Transport Corporation drivers

However, the government has increased the retirement age for RTC employees to 62 years.

Published: 22nd March 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC Employees’ Unions have opposed the management’s decision of enhancement of age for drivers to operate special long distance bus services to 58 years.A couple of days ago, RTC Executive Director (Operations) KS Brahmanandha Reddy issued an order directing the executive director, zonal and regional managers to take necessary steps for implementing the decision. 

“Generally, drivers below the age of 55 years are assigned duties for special long distance bus services. In case of any shortage of drivers, permission needs to be taken from the regional managers to assign the long distance duty to drivers aged above 55,” they said. 

However, the government has increased the retirement age for RTC employees to 62 years. Due to shortage of drivers, the management has decided to deploy drivers of above 55 years of age for long distance services and for ghat road trips, an RTC official said. Meanwhile, the employees unions contend that the decision will adversely affect the safety of passengers. 

Instead of assigning long distance and ghat road service duties to drivers aged above 55, steps should be taken to fill the vacant driver posts in the road transport corporation at the earliest, the unions said, citing that the buses driven by those in the age group of 55-59 were involved in road accidents in  recent times. 
The unions said the management should take into consideration the interests of aged drivers and safety of bus passengers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSRTC APSRTC Union
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp