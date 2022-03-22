Andhra unions oppose long distance duty to aged Road Transport Corporation drivers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC Employees’ Unions have opposed the management’s decision of enhancement of age for drivers to operate special long distance bus services to 58 years.A couple of days ago, RTC Executive Director (Operations) KS Brahmanandha Reddy issued an order directing the executive director, zonal and regional managers to take necessary steps for implementing the decision.

“Generally, drivers below the age of 55 years are assigned duties for special long distance bus services. In case of any shortage of drivers, permission needs to be taken from the regional managers to assign the long distance duty to drivers aged above 55,” they said.

However, the government has increased the retirement age for RTC employees to 62 years. Due to shortage of drivers, the management has decided to deploy drivers of above 55 years of age for long distance services and for ghat road trips, an RTC official said. Meanwhile, the employees unions contend that the decision will adversely affect the safety of passengers.

Instead of assigning long distance and ghat road service duties to drivers aged above 55, steps should be taken to fill the vacant driver posts in the road transport corporation at the earliest, the unions said, citing that the buses driven by those in the age group of 55-59 were involved in road accidents in recent times.

The unions said the management should take into consideration the interests of aged drivers and safety of bus passengers.