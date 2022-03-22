Endowments amendment bill passed in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Legislative Assembly on Monday passed three bills: Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2022; Andhra Pradesh (Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor) (Amendment) Bill, 2022; and AP Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas, who tabled the Endowments (Amendment) Bill, said the same is to appoint special invitees to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Tirumala temple for administrative convenience.

Later, presenting the Bill on IMFL and foreign liquor, Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister K Narayana Swamy presented details of the steps taken by the State towards prohibition in phases. He slammed the opposition TDP for spreading false propaganda against the government.

After moving the AP Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration, Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh said the previous government had introduced the Act in 2016 with the sole intention of corporatisation and commercialisation of education and provided many subsidies to private universities.

He said the State, with the agenda of accessibility of quality for everyone, has decided to ensure 50% seats in medical colleges and 35% in engineering colleges are reserved for poor people in greenfield and brownfield universities. All three bills were passed though voice vote.