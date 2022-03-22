STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Endowments amendment bill passed in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

Assembly gives nod to bill for reservation of 50% seats in medical colleges for poor

Published: 22nd March 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Legislative Assembly on Monday passed three bills: Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2022; Andhra Pradesh (Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor) (Amendment) Bill, 2022; and AP Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022. 

Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas, who tabled the Endowments (Amendment) Bill, said the same is to appoint special invitees to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Tirumala temple for administrative convenience. 

Later, presenting the Bill on IMFL and foreign liquor, Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister K Narayana Swamy presented details of the steps taken by the State towards prohibition in phases. He slammed the opposition TDP for spreading false propaganda against the government. 

After moving the AP Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration, Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh said the previous government had introduced the Act in 2016 with the sole intention of corporatisation and commercialisation of education and provided many subsidies to private universities.

He said the State, with the agenda of accessibility of quality for everyone, has decided to ensure 50% seats in medical colleges and 35% in engineering colleges are reserved for poor people in greenfield and brownfield universities. All three bills were passed though voice vote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh assembly Endowments Bill
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp