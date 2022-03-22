STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur district 16% short of needed green cover, forest department plans remedial steps

Olive Ridley Turtles, migratory birds, including herons, sea waders, night herons, and pacific golden plover migrates from the Arctic region during winter.

Published: 22nd March 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

A tusker roaming in Ambatumba within Raibania reserve forest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Express)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Forest department officials are taking special measures to increase green cover in Guntur district. The total geographical area of the district is around 11,39,100 hectares, of which forest area is 1,72,110 hectares.

According to the official reports, the district has 17 per cent green cover. The district is short of 16 per cent of required green cover of 33 per cent. The green cover is decreasing with increasing developmental ventures in the district. Along with this, according to the India State of Forest Survey, the area of the mangrove in the district has decreased by 0.03 per cent in 2021 which the local environmentalists claimed to be alarming.

The mangroves are spread in 92.4 square km including 35 square km moderately dense and 32.97 square km open mangrove in the delta region. The mangrove trees are the most significant flora present in the region with tide-influenced coats, where mud and silt have collected. They protect shorelines from getting damaged during storms and hurricanes, waves, and floods. They also help in preventing erosion by stabilising sediments with their tangled root systems. Along with this, several species, including Woolly Necked Storks, Olive Ridley Turtles, migratory birds, including herons, sea waders, night herons, and pacific golden plover migrates from the Arctic region during winter.

K Ramana Kumar, a local environmentalist, said that the arrival of migratory birds has been severely affected in the past few years, as most of the forest land is being converted into fish and shrimp ponds. The forest department should take strict measures to prevent damage of mangroves and conserve the rich fauna, he added. Speaking to TNIE, district forest officer Rama Chandra said, “With the coordination of all departments, we are making plans for the planting one crore plants in the next year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur Green cover Guntur
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp