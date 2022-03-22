Guntur district 16% short of needed green cover, forest department plans remedial steps

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Forest department officials are taking special measures to increase green cover in Guntur district. The total geographical area of the district is around 11,39,100 hectares, of which forest area is 1,72,110 hectares.

According to the official reports, the district has 17 per cent green cover. The district is short of 16 per cent of required green cover of 33 per cent. The green cover is decreasing with increasing developmental ventures in the district. Along with this, according to the India State of Forest Survey, the area of the mangrove in the district has decreased by 0.03 per cent in 2021 which the local environmentalists claimed to be alarming.

The mangroves are spread in 92.4 square km including 35 square km moderately dense and 32.97 square km open mangrove in the delta region. The mangrove trees are the most significant flora present in the region with tide-influenced coats, where mud and silt have collected. They protect shorelines from getting damaged during storms and hurricanes, waves, and floods. They also help in preventing erosion by stabilising sediments with their tangled root systems. Along with this, several species, including Woolly Necked Storks, Olive Ridley Turtles, migratory birds, including herons, sea waders, night herons, and pacific golden plover migrates from the Arctic region during winter.

K Ramana Kumar, a local environmentalist, said that the arrival of migratory birds has been severely affected in the past few years, as most of the forest land is being converted into fish and shrimp ponds. The forest department should take strict measures to prevent damage of mangroves and conserve the rich fauna, he added. Speaking to TNIE, district forest officer Rama Chandra said, “With the coordination of all departments, we are making plans for the planting one crore plants in the next year.