Posts against Andhra Pradesh High Court judges: 9 FIRs registered

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday asked the counsels of various social media platforms to inform it about the measures taken by the managements to ensure that objectionable posts against the judiciary or judges are not posted on their platforms.

The court also asked the internet companies to inform it about the possibility of geo-blocking posts against the judiciary and judges. The bench of Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy heard the case related to the objectionable posts against the judiciary and judges.

During the hearing, additional solicitor general SV Raju, representing the CBI, said they have submitted in a sealed cover the progress in the investigation of the case and prayed the bench to look into the report. The CBI, in the report, stated that nine FIRs were registered and 33 persons were named accused.

One of the accused, Punch Prabhakar, had started two more YouTube channels, which the investigation agency said, were blocked now.