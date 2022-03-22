STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Posts against Andhra Pradesh High Court judges: 9 FIRs registered

The CBI, in the report, stated that nine FIRs were registered and 33 persons were named accused. 

Published: 22nd March 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court. )File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh High Court. )File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday asked the counsels of various social media platforms to inform it about the measures taken by the managements to ensure that objectionable posts against the judiciary or judges are not posted on their platforms.

The court also asked the internet companies to inform it about the possibility of geo-blocking posts against the judiciary and judges. The bench of Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy heard the case related to the objectionable posts against the judiciary and judges.

During the hearing, additional solicitor general SV Raju, representing the CBI, said they have submitted in a sealed cover the progress in the investigation of the case and prayed the bench to look into the report. The CBI, in the report, stated that nine FIRs were registered and 33 persons were named accused. 

One of the accused, Punch Prabhakar, had started two more YouTube channels, which the investigation agency said, were blocked now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Andhra High Court
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp