Spurned youth slits 17-yr-old girl’s throat in Andhra Pradesh

The man has been booked under IPC sections 354 D, 307, 452, 324 and Section 12 of POCSO Act, 2012.

Published: 22nd March 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A youth was arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of a 17-year-old girl at her residence in Venkatagiri town after she reportedly spurned his advances, police said on Monday. The girl is out of danger, according to SVR Ruia Hospital sources.

Identifying the accused as R Chenchu Krishna (21) from College Mitta in Venkatagiri town, SP Ch Vijaya Rao said he had been stalking the second-year intermediate student for the past few days.“The accused developed a grudge against the girl for rejecting his advances and for being friendly with others. He had also issued threats to her. Around 7:45 am, Krishna entered the girl’s house when no one else was present, slit her throat and fled,” the SP said. 

Following the incident, police formed special teams and arrested him in less than three hours from the RTC Bus Stand. Police have also confiscated a paper cutter used in the crime. The man has been booked under IPC sections 354 D, 307, 452, 324 and Section 12 of POCSO Act, 2012.

