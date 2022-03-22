STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trio kidnapped newborn to sell him to Vizag couple

During the interrogation, it was learnt that Varalakshmi, sister of Pilli Padma, does not have any child.

Police reunite the newborn with his mother in Chittoor | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Chittoor police on Monday claimed to have cracked the kidnapping of an infant boy from the Government General Hospital, within 24 hours and arrested three persons, including two women. The newborn was rescued and returned to the parents.The arrested were identified as Pilli Padma, 42, and Pindi Venkatesh, 30, of Pedda Gantyada mandal in Visakhapatnam district and Kanuparthi Pavithra, 30, of Santhapeta area of Chittoor town. 

Disclosing the details at the police guest house on Monday, Chittoor Addl SP (Admin) DN Mahesh said Shabana of Mangasamudram in Chittoor town was admitted to mother and childcare ward in Government General Hospital on March 12 for delivery. She delivered the boy on March 14.On March 19, Shabana found her baby missing at around 4 to 5.30 am. 

“Two-Town police launched an investigation into the case. A team led by circle inspector P Yugandhar, sub-inspectors S Mallikarjuna, S Lokesh and Anil Kumar swung into action and analysed CCTV footage from the hospital,” the ASP said. They noticed Pavithra along with two others carrying the newborn. The police traced Pavithra and interrogated her and her paramour.

During the interrogation, it was learnt that Varalakshmi, sister of Pilli Padma, does not have any child. Varalakshmi’s husband Nagaraju planned to kidnap a baby. They approached Pavithra and made a deal for Rs 50,000.Padma conducted a recce of the hospital and entered the maternity ward and abducted the baby, while her mother was sleeping. Pavithra handed over the baby to Pilli Padma and Venkatesh. 

