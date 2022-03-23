Andhra CM announces Rs 5 lakh incentive to powerlifter

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asian Powerlifting Championship medal winner Sheik Sadiya Almas met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his chamber in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Sadiya who hails from Mangalagiri (Guntur district), won three gold and one silver medals in the Asian Classic and Equipped Powerlifting and Benchpress Championship held at Istanbul in Turkey from December 24 to 30, 2021.

The Chief Minister announced an incentive of Rs 5 lakh to Sadiya and gave his nod to the proposal for setting up a powerlifting academy in Mangalagiri. He said the government is taking all measures to encourage sports in the state.

Tourism and Sports Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargav and Sadiya’s father Samdani were present on the occasion.