STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Governor releases Odia anthology

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Jayasingh, Odisha Sahitya Akademi award winner,  is one of the most distinguished Odia poets.

Published: 23rd March 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan released the book titled ‘Tikie Atakija-a, Panth’ (Wait a Little, O Traveller), eighth collection of Odia poems written by Bhagaban Jayasingh, at a programme held at the Raj Bhavan in the city on Tuesday. 

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Jayasingh, Odisha Sahitya Akademi award winner, is one of the most distinguished Odia poets. The collection of poems is based on the experience of a protagonist who before embracing death as a traveller in life’s journey, recapitulates the past. Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, Bijayananda Singh, Member of Advisory Board (Odia), Sahitya Akademi, and the author Jayasingh were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odia anthology Tikie Atakija a Panth Andhra Pradesh governor
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp