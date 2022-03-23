Andhra Governor releases Odia anthology

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan released the book titled ‘Tikie Atakija-a, Panth’ (Wait a Little, O Traveller), eighth collection of Odia poems written by Bhagaban Jayasingh, at a programme held at the Raj Bhavan in the city on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Jayasingh, Odisha Sahitya Akademi award winner, is one of the most distinguished Odia poets. The collection of poems is based on the experience of a protagonist who before embracing death as a traveller in life’s journey, recapitulates the past. Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, Bijayananda Singh, Member of Advisory Board (Odia), Sahitya Akademi, and the author Jayasingh were present.