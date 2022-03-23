Andhra Pradesh CM holds meeting on Contributory Pension Scheme issue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday convened a meeting on Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) with Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat and other senior officials.

He also directed that the Group of Ministers and officials would make a presentation to the concerned employee associations, followed by discussion. This process will start from April 4.

Meanwhile, MLCs of the PDF served an adjournment motion on abolition of CPS in the Legislative Council on Tuesday. Speaking to mediapersons outside the House, MLC P Raghuvarma demanded that the government should make an immediate announcement on cancellation of CPS.