STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM holds meeting on Contributory Pension Scheme issue

He also directed that the Group of Ministers and officials would make a presentation to the concerned employee associations, followed by discussion.

Published: 23rd March 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo)

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday convened a meeting on Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) with Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat and other senior officials.

He also directed that the Group of Ministers and officials would make a presentation to the concerned employee associations, followed by discussion. This process will start from April 4.

Meanwhile, MLCs of the PDF served an adjournment motion on abolition of CPS in the Legislative Council on Tuesday. Speaking to mediapersons outside the House, MLC P Raghuvarma demanded that the government should make an immediate announcement on cancellation of CPS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Contributory Pension Scheme
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp