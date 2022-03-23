STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Elephant herd spotted at Tirumala ghat road

A herd of six wild elephants was spotted at Tirumala ghat road on Tuesday afternoon.

A herd of elephants spotted at Tirumala ghat road on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: A herd of six wild elephants was spotted at Tirumala ghat road on Tuesday afternoon. Pilgrims who saw a calf, followed by a herd of elephants, ran helter-skelter and alerted TTD vigilance staff at Alipiri and GNC. However, nobody was hurt in the incident.   

Though the elephants went back into the forest, a team of forest staff, along with officials, reached the spot and drove the pachyderms further deep into the forest by beating drums and blowing horns. Forest watchers are guarding the area by erecting temporary camps. 

Speaking to the media, Deputy Conservator of Forests Srinivasa Reddy said, “We have taken all precautionary measures to ensure that the elephant herd does not pose a threat to humans. We have information about the movement of the herd in the forest area and stepped up vigil.”

According to the forest officials, the elephant herd has been moving in the nearby forest for the past 12 days. Forest watchers have been closely monitoring its movement to ensure that it does not stray into human habitations.

