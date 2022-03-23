Andhra Pradesh High Court objects to Balaji district collectorate in Padmavati Nilayam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday found fault with the State government for its decision to use Sri Padmavati Nilayam, belonging to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), to set up the collectorate of the proposed Balaji district.

G Bhanu Prakash Reddy of the BJP filed a public interest litigation challenging the proceedings issued by Chittoor collector allocating Padmavati Nilayam for the collectorate and TTD EO’s orders in this regard.

Dealing with the PIL, Justice Nimmagada Venkateswarlu directed the government not to alter the shape of the building and maintain status quo for the next two weeks. The case hearing was adjourned to March 29.

Presenting his argument, the petitioner’s counsel, N Ashwini Kumar, said making arrangements for government officials in Padmavati Nilayam is against the Endowments Act. He said the building was constructed with devotees’ donations and it should only be used for the purpose of devotees.

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy and senior advocate Sarva Satyanarayaa Prasad, on behalf of the TTD executive officer, said the building is only being used on temporary basis for the proposed collectorate and Endowments Act is not applicable to the building. They argued that TTD is empowered to lease its assets.

The required land for Padmavati Nilayam was given by the State government and Rs 1 crore as lease amount will be received by the TTD every month, they pointed out. The petitioner is not a victim of the government’s decision, they added.

However, the judge did not agree with their argument and pointed out that nowhere in the proceedings form the government, the lease issue was mentioned.