Andhra RTC submits proposals to state government for allocation of buses, staff to new districts

Keeping in view the boundaries of new districts, the higher authorities have drafted composition of bus depots and allocation of buses.

APSRTC buses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the State government going ahead with reorganisation of districts, the APSRTC has submitted proposals to it for allocation of buses and employees and division of bus depots and sharing of properties. According to officials, the RTC has 126 bus depots in the State with a fleet of 13,500 buses, including hired vehicles. 

Keeping in view the boundaries of new districts, the higher authorities have drafted composition of bus depots and allocation of buses. With the formation of new districts, existing bus depots will be reorganised. But there will be no change in the bus fleet. 

It has been proposed to abolish the system of regional managers in the new setup. Instead, district managers are likely to be appointed. The existing zonal system is also likely to be changed. A comprehensive report has been prepared and submitted to the government in this regard. At present, Vizianagaram, Vijayawada, Nellore and Kadapa zones are being operated by the RTC for administrative convenience. 

A senior official on condition of anonymity told TNIE that the allocation of lowest number of buses is proposed to Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Balaji district with Tirupati as its headquarters, is likely to have the highest number of buses. 

Allocation of only 35 buses has been proposed for Paderu district, while Balaji district is set to get 746 buses. A total of 696 buses are proposed for Visakhapatnam, 648 for NTR district, 156 for Vizianagaram and  192 for Anakapalle. For the remaining districts, buses are likely to be allocated based on the number of depots. RTC employees working in 12 regional offices under operations, engineering, personnel and finance will be adjusted suitably for 26 new districts, the official said.

