CID probe into Fibernet scam underway: Andhra Pradesh government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that huge corruption took place in the AP State Fibernet between 2014 and 2019, the State government said the CID investigation into the issue is in progress and details will come out after the inquiry report is received.

In reply to a question in the Assembly on Tuesday, Minister for Energy, Forests, Environment, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that officials and elders in the then TDP government colluded and looted the government revenue by awarding the tender to Tera Software, which belongs to a close associate of the then CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

He said the entire process violated the guidelines, and was done to benefit the firm. The minister added all culprits found involved in the scam will be punished.