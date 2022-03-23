STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CID probe into Fibernet scam underway: Andhra Pradesh government

He said the entire process violated the guidelines, and was done to benefit the firm.

Published: 23rd March 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

FILE | Fibernet scam accused K Sambasiva Rao arrives for questioning at CID office in Vijayawada on Tuesday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that huge corruption took place in the AP State Fibernet between 2014 and 2019, the State government said the CID investigation into the issue is in progress and details will come out after the inquiry report is received.

In reply to a question in the Assembly on Tuesday, Minister for Energy, Forests, Environment, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that officials and elders in the then TDP government colluded and looted the government revenue by awarding the tender to Tera Software, which belongs to a close associate of the then CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

He said the entire process violated the guidelines, and was done to benefit the firm. The minister added all culprits found involved in the scam will be punished.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fibernet scam AP state Fibernet
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp