In Andhra Pradesh, 30 new Covid-19 infections emerge from 10,000 samples

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: About 30 new Covid-19 cases emerged in the State from more than 10,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday. More than 23.12 lakh Covid cases have been reported so far from over 3.33 crore samples tested in the State.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, four districts reported zero new cases. None of the remaining nine districts logged more than 10 new Covid infections.

A total of 51 patients recovered from coronavirus bringing down the active caseload to less than 500. East Godavari has the highest caseload of 159, followed by Anantapur with 137. The remaining 11 districts have less than 50 active cases each and the caseload of six of them is less than 10. Kurnool has the lowest number of three active cases. The Covid toll in the State remained at 14,730 as no fresh death was reported.