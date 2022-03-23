STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, 30 new Covid-19 infections emerge from 10,000 samples

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, four districts reported zero new cases.

Published: 23rd March 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: About 30 new Covid-19 cases emerged in the State from more than 10,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday. More than 23.12 lakh Covid cases have been reported so far from over 3.33 crore samples tested in the State.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, four districts reported zero new cases. None of the remaining nine districts logged more than 10 new Covid infections. 

A total of 51 patients recovered from coronavirus bringing down the active caseload to less than 500. East Godavari has the highest caseload of 159, followed by Anantapur with 137. The remaining 11 districts have less than 50 active cases each and the caseload of six of them is less than 10. Kurnool has the lowest number of three active cases. The Covid toll in the State remained at 14,730 as no fresh death was reported.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Andhra Covid cases
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp