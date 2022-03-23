STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miscreant loots jewellery worth Rs 4 lakhs & Rs 1 lakhs cash in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 23rd March 2022 04:29 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An unidentified person reportedly broke open a shop and stole gold jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh and 1 lakh cash at Mukkellapadu village in Nuzendla mandal on Tuesday.

According to police, when the shop owner went for lunch after closing the shop, an unidentified person broke into the shop and decamped with the jewellery and cash.

When the owner returned to the shop, he realised that someone broke into his shop and immediately informed the police.

The incident was recorded on CCTV camera. The police filed a case and collected clues from the shop and started an investigation.

