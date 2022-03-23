Officials directed to complete probe into Guntur mudslide accident

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Necessary action is being taken to speed up the probe into the death of three workers in a mudslide at a construction site in Guntur city on March 16, said GMC Commissioner Nishant Kumar. An inquiry meeting was held here on Tuesday.

The civic chief asked the officials to collect the details of the workers at the construction site and record their statements. He instructed the officials of the concerned departments to complete the inspections of permissions and submit them in the second meeting, which will be held next week.