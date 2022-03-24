STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

11 Andhra districts report single-digit daily Covid count

The four Rayalaseema districts reported a total of 14 new infections, while six fresh cases emerged from the three north coastal Andhra districts.

Published: 24th March 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccine, Covid

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State reported 31 new Covid-19 infections from more than 10,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.  According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, four districts reported zero new cases. Anantapur was the only district that reported a double-digit daily count (11). Six districts logged more cases, compared to Tuesday. The four Rayalaseema districts reported a total of 14 new infections, while six fresh cases emerged from the three north coastal Andhra districts.

Another 66 patients recovered from coronavirus, bringing down the active caseload to less than 450. East Godavari has the highest number of 158 active cases, followed by Anantapur with 122. The remaining 11 districts have less than 50 active cases each and five of them have a caseload of less than 10.  Kurnool has the lowest number of one active case. The Covid toll in the State remained at 14,730 as no fresh death was reported.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Covid Andhra Pradesh Covid
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp