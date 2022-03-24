11 Andhra districts report single-digit daily Covid count

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State reported 31 new Covid-19 infections from more than 10,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday. According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, four districts reported zero new cases. Anantapur was the only district that reported a double-digit daily count (11). Six districts logged more cases, compared to Tuesday. The four Rayalaseema districts reported a total of 14 new infections, while six fresh cases emerged from the three north coastal Andhra districts.

Another 66 patients recovered from coronavirus, bringing down the active caseload to less than 450. East Godavari has the highest number of 158 active cases, followed by Anantapur with 122. The remaining 11 districts have less than 50 active cases each and five of them have a caseload of less than 10. Kurnool has the lowest number of one active case. The Covid toll in the State remained at 14,730 as no fresh death was reported.