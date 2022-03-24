5 TDP MLAs suspended for 2 days from Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five TDP MLAs were suspended from the Assembly for two days as the opposition continued to disrupt the proceedings of the House on Wednesday.Even as the Speaker appealed to them to occupy their seats and cooperate with the business in the House, the members trooped to the podium and raised slogans demanding for a debate on the suspicious deaths in Jangareddygudem, which they said were caused due to consumption of spurious liquor.

With some opposition MLAs playing hand cymbals, notwithstanding the appeals to stop making the sounds, the Speaker announced the suspension of A Bhavani, N Chinnarajappa, Jogeswara Rao, Gottipati Ravi Kumar and PGVR Naidu from the House for two days (Wednesday and Thursday).

A screen grab of TDP members trooping to the Speaker’s podium during the ongoing Budget session of the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday | Express

Concerned over the “unruly behaviour” of the TDP MLAs, the Speaker sought to know how they could come to the House with whistles and cymbals. “They can blow whistles outside and do bhajans in temples but not in the House. This is not at all a good practice. I have been telling them repeatedly that people are watching us. Earlier people used to give a lot of respect to public representatives, but what about the present situation? What message are they (the TDP MLAs) sending to the people who elected them?” the Speaker said.

Stating that the Rs 53.28 lakh public money is spent to conduct the House for a day, the Speaker took exception over the TDP MLAs “wasting the precious time of Assembly.”Similarly, Legislative Council Chairman K Mosenu Raju suspended six TDP MLCs for disrupting the proceedings of the House. He adjourned the House for the day immediately after announcing the suspension of B Arjunudu, P Ashok Babu, G Deepak Reddy, Rammohan and D Rama Rao and Ravindranath Reddy for a day.

This was the first instance when MLCs were suspended after the State bifurcation. The TDP MLAs and MLCs had attended the Assembly and the Council wearing black scarfs as a mark of protest.

Bill to make Urdu 2nd official language passed

The State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Andhra Pradesh Official Languages (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Andhra Pradesh Minorities Component Outlay, Allocation and Utilization of Financial Resources Bill, 2022. Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha tabled the AP Official Languages (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on behalf of Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, and said the proposed legislation is intended to make Urdu the second official language in all districts of the State

The Deputy CM also tabled the second bill, which is intended to ensure security and social status to Minorities. Andhra Pradesh is the first State to implement such an Act for Minorities, he added.