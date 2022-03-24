STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Circle Inspector faces arrest for defying court order

Principal Senior Civil Judge R Kesava has issued an arrest warrant against Three Town Circle Inspector Tabrez for defying the court order.

Police, Crime, Cops

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Principal Senior Civil Judge R Kesava has issued an arrest warrant against Three Town Circle Inspector Tabrez for defying the court order. The warrant against CI went viral on social media. The CI who is yet to receive the court order, said he will take the matter to the notice of police higher-ups. According to sources, it was an old case of 2014. B Narasimha Swamy, a tenant, approached the court against the police for supporting his house owner in forcible eviction of his family at Budhawarpet in the city under the limits of Three Town police station. Despite issuance of several notices, the CI has failed to respond. Hence, the Judge issued an arrest warrant against the CI.

Comments

