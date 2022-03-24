Andhra Pradesh: Special Enforcement Bureau, police teams destroy 5,000 litres of jaggery wash 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The sleuths of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Wednesday conducted raids on several arrack manufacturing units and destroyed around 4,900 litres of fermented jaggery wash stock.The SEB teams destroyed 3,000 litres of jaggery wash in a remote forested area near JP Cheruvu village limits in Racharla mandal.SI Mahesh and his staff conducted the raids.

Bestavaripeta SI Madhava Rao and Special Enforcement Bureau teams jointly conducted raids in the remote forest areas of JBK Puram and Darga Village limits in BPeta mandal and found 1,000 litres of jaggery wash, which was ready for manufacturing arrack. The Police teams destroyed the stocks.

On the other hand, SEB- Giddalur SI Venu along with others jointly conducted raids on the arrack manufacturing units in deep forest near Burujupalli village in Giddalur mandal limits. They found 900 litres of jaggery wash stocks.