Andhra's Ongole district to get five more urban health centres; each to benefit more than 20,000

These Urban Health Centres are aimed to improve efficiency of public health system in the city by strengthening, revamping and rationalising existing primary urban health structure.

Published: 24th March 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Five more urban health centres (UHCs) will come up under the Ongole Municipal Corporation limits, soon.The new UHC construction works are in progress at Peerla Maanyam (Near Pernamitta), Rajiv Gruhakalpa Colony, Throvagunta, Gaddalagunta and Mother Teresa Colony. The UHCs are expected to provide medical services to the people from June or July onwards.

These Urban Health Centres are aimed to improve efficiency of public health system in the city by strengthening, revamping and rationalising existing primary urban health structure. Each UHC is likely to cater to the medial requirements of around 20,000 to 25,000 people under the concerned localities. 
National Health Mission-State nodal officer Dr Vijaya Lakshmi recently visited various UHC’s in the district.

She inspected the progress of the UHC construction at Kanigiri and other locations.Speaking on this occasion, the nodal officer said, “We are concentrating on completion of these UHCs as early as possible and most of them will be completed in two months.” 

“Meanwhile, we have established UHCs on rented premises for the convenience of the public. We are going to provide a minimum of 10 beds to a maximum of 50 at these UHCs with all required medical staff, medicines and modern laboratory facilities” Dr Vijayalakshmi explained. 

