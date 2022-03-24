Andhra's Yogi Vemana varsity to offer music and dance courses

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Yogi Vemana University (YVU) has decided to offer music and dance courses from this academic year. Courses in Kuchupudi, Carnatic music, light music, playing of musical instruments like tabla, keyboard and nadaswaram will be introduced. The new courses are certificate programmes of one year duration and diplomas of two year duration. Anyone of 10 years age and above with primary knowledge in the respective field can apply for certificate courses.

The eligibility criteria for diploma courses will be bachelor’s degree. B-grade artistes of All India Radio can also enrol themselves for the diploma courses, the university said. The introduction of music and dance courses is likely to motivate students to learn fine arts. YVU has come up with the proposal of offering music and dance courses after getting the nod from the State government and the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE).

YVU Vice-Chancellor Prof Munaga Surya Kalavathi said the new courses will help bring out talent and creativity of students. Stating that fine arts offer bright career prospects, the YVU Vice-Chancellor exhorted students to learn music and dance by utilising the opportunity. Excellence in music and dance will also bring name and fame to exponents, she said.