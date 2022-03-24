STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's Yogi Vemana varsity to offer music and dance courses

Courses in Kuchupudi, Carnatic music, light music, playing of musical instruments like tabla, keyboard and nadaswaram will be introduced. 

Published: 24th March 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Higher education, university, college

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Yogi Vemana University (YVU) has decided to offer music and dance courses from this academic year. Courses in Kuchupudi, Carnatic music, light music, playing of musical instruments like tabla, keyboard and nadaswaram will be introduced. The new courses are certificate programmes of one year duration and diplomas of two year duration. Anyone of 10 years age and above with primary knowledge in the respective field can apply for certificate courses. 

The eligibility criteria for diploma courses will be bachelor’s degree. B-grade artistes of All India Radio can also enrol themselves for the diploma courses, the university said. The introduction of music and dance courses is likely to motivate students to learn fine arts. YVU has come up with the proposal of offering music and dance courses after getting the nod from the State government and the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE).

YVU Vice-Chancellor Prof Munaga Surya Kalavathi said the new courses will help bring out talent and creativity of students. Stating that fine arts offer bright career prospects, the YVU Vice-Chancellor exhorted students to learn music and dance by utilising the opportunity. Excellence in music and dance will also bring name and fame to exponents, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Yogi Vemana University Dance music courses
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp