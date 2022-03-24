APEAPCET 2022 from July 4 to 12, results in August, find full schedule here

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (APEAPCET-2022) will be held from July 4 to 12. The entrance test for engineering stream will be held from July 4 to 8. A total of 10 sessions will be held in five days. The test for agriculture and pharmacy streams will be held in four sessions on July 11 and 12

Announcing the APEAPCET-2022 schedule at the State Assembly in Velagapudi on Wednesday, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the entrance test notification will be issued on April 11. The entrance test will be held in 134 centres across Andhra Pradesh and four centres in Telangana. The Covid-19 protocol will be strictly followed in conducting the entrance test. If needed, the exam centres will be increased. APEAPCET results will be announced after August 15, he said.

Counselling will take place in September and classes will begin after the second week of September. There will be no change in the entrance test pattern and announcement of ranks, he explained. “We have prepared the APEAPCET schedule to avoid any clash with other competitive exam dates. As announced earlier, Class X examinations will be held from April 27 to May 9. Intermediate exam results will be announced by August 15,” Suresh added.

Entrance test schedule

Engineering stream - July 4 to 8

10 sessions

Agriculture and pharmacy streams - July 11 and 12

Four sessions

Issuance of notification - April 11

Examination centres - 134

4 in Telangana

Results to be announced after August 15