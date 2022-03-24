‘Centre has no role in Kapu reservation issue’: BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao Wednesday said the Centre had made it clear that it only maintains a list with Presidential Order for reservations in the Central government jobs and educational institutions, and the Kapu community has to be given reservations in the State OBC list. This makes it clear that the Centre has no role in the Kapu reservation issue, he said.

The MP sought answers on the status of Kapu reservations pending before the Centre for which he got replies from Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra. “The summary of the responses clearly shows that the government of Andhra Pradesh had the authority to give OBC reservations to Kapus in the State government jobs and educational institutions by implementing the Kapu OBC Reservations Bill by itself without any need to refer it to the Centre,’’ he said.

As the Kapu (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Services under State) Bill, 2017 was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for the assent of the President of India, it was circulated as per practice to different ministries and departments for comments. Comments received from some ministries have been sent to the State government, the Home Ministry said.

Stating that no Presidential order is required for the inclusion of a caste in the State OBC list, the Centre said the Andhra Pradesh government was advised to withdraw the Kapu OBC Bill, 2017 sent for the Presidential assent on April 4, 2019.

To another question by the MP on the issue, the Ministry of Social Justice had clarified that Maratha OBC reservation bill in excess of 50 percent reservations in the state was not sent by the Maharashtra government to the Ministry of Home Affairs for the assent of the President of India.