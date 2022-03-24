Halt mandatory transfers: IMA to government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IMA State president Dr CS Raju has criticised higher officials of the health department for their alleged failure in the proper implementation of GOs 40 and 41 regarding transfers of its employees and other issues.

In a press release, Dr Raju wondered as to why the government repeatedly failed in implementing the two GOs. “Adding to the confusion, on March 8, another GO was issued regarding transfers and counseling process.”

“It’s ironic that the department failed to even implement the GO on mutual transfers,” he said. “Mandatory transfers must be halted. If inevitable, it should be carried out after request transfers, within 30% ceiling,” he demanded.

He stressed that transfers should be done at a stipulated time /calendar month with proper counseling. Pointing out that many senior doctors are devoid of their due promotions, he said the promotions should be implemented at stipulated time/calendar month every year with proper counseling.

According to the IMA state president, the PRC dues from 2016 to 2021, which amount to Rs 15-30 lakh, were foregone by every doctor working in medical colleges. In the case of “working doctor couple”, the arrear loss mounts to a minimum Rs 40 -50 lakhs.