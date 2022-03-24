STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Halt mandatory transfers: IMA to government

In a press release, Dr Raju wondered as to why the government repeatedly failed in implementing the two GOs.

Published: 24th March 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IMA State president Dr CS Raju has criticised higher officials of the health department for their alleged failure in the proper implementation of GOs 40 and 41 regarding transfers of its employees and other issues.

In a press release, Dr Raju wondered as to why the government repeatedly failed in implementing the two GOs. “Adding to the confusion, on March 8, another GO was issued regarding transfers and counseling process.” 

“It’s ironic that the department failed to even implement the GO on mutual transfers,” he said. “Mandatory transfers must be halted.  If inevitable, it should be carried out after request transfers, within 30% ceiling,” he demanded.

He stressed that transfers should be done at a stipulated time /calendar month with proper counseling. Pointing out that many senior doctors are devoid of their due promotions,  he said the promotions should be implemented at stipulated time/calendar month every year with proper counseling.

According to the IMA state president, the PRC dues from 2016 to 2021, which amount to Rs 15-30 lakh, were foregone by every doctor working in medical colleges. In the case of “working doctor couple”, the arrear loss mounts to a minimum Rs 40 -50 lakhs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CS Raju IMA
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp