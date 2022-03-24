Laboratory reports on liquor manipulated, claims TDP chief Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has dared the YSRC government to test fresh liquor samples from government wine shops at Central government-approved laboratory.“This is my challenge to the Chief Minister. Let us go to any wine shop in the State, collect samples and send them for testing in laboratories of the Union government,” he said.

Though the TDP had been demanding a debate on the alleged liquor deaths in both the Assembly and the Council for the past seven days, the government rejected it and finally took up the discussion only after suspending all TDP MLAs, he alleged.

He charged that the YSRC regime manipulated reports sent by local labs under the supervision of government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. On Wednesday, Lokesh visited the Unguturu police station and sat on a dharna there in protest against the ‘unlawful arrest’ of TDP legislators.

Speaking to media persons, he denied the allegations of the Jagan regime and said 60 percent of hazardous liquor brands were introduced in the State only after the YSRC came to power. “Jagan talked about the introduction of these brands in April and May, 2019. By this time, the YSRC government was already in power,” he said.

Lokesh asked why the YSRC government did not take any action if the previous TDP regime launched fatal liquor brands in the State. “It is true that some of the brands that came during the TDP regime turned out to be hazardous now. However, it was solely because the Jagan coterie took over those distilleries and started adulterating the quality brands as well.”

Lokesh challenged the Chief Minister to accompany a TDP delegation to any government liquor shop from where samples can be taken. “These samples should be tested for their toxicity at a reliable lab. Those reports should be put up for debate in the Assembly and the Council.”

The TDP MLC said for the last seven days, Jagan and his party MLAs have been avoiding the debates. “All sections of people know how the Jagan benamis are selling poisonous liquor,” he alleged.