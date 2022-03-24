STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Laboratory reports on liquor manipulated, claims TDP chief Nara Lokesh

The TDP MLC said for the last seven days, Jagan and his party MLAs have been avoiding the debates.

Published: 24th March 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh (Photo | Twitter/Nara Lokesh)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has dared the YSRC government to test fresh liquor samples from government wine shops at Central government-approved laboratory.“This is my challenge to the Chief Minister. Let us go to any wine shop in the State, collect samples and send them for testing in laboratories of the Union government,” he said.

Though the TDP had been demanding a debate on the alleged liquor deaths in both the Assembly and the Council for the past seven days, the government rejected it and finally took up the discussion only after suspending all TDP MLAs, he alleged.

He charged that the YSRC regime manipulated reports sent by local labs under the supervision of government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. On Wednesday, Lokesh visited the Unguturu police station and sat on a dharna there in protest against the ‘unlawful arrest’ of TDP legislators.

Speaking to media persons, he denied the allegations of the Jagan regime and said 60 percent of hazardous liquor brands were introduced in the State only after the YSRC came to power. “Jagan talked about the introduction of these brands in April and May, 2019. By this time, the YSRC government was already in power,” he said.

Lokesh asked why the YSRC government did not take any action if the previous TDP regime launched fatal liquor brands in the State. “It is true that some of the brands that came during the TDP regime turned out to be hazardous now. However, it was solely because the Jagan coterie took over those distilleries and started adulterating the quality brands as well.” 

Lokesh challenged the Chief Minister to accompany a TDP delegation to any government liquor shop from where samples can be taken. “These samples should be tested for their toxicity at a reliable lab. Those reports should be put up for debate in the Assembly and the Council.”

The TDP MLC said for the last seven days, Jagan and his party MLAs have been avoiding the debates. “All sections of people know how the Jagan benamis are selling poisonous liquor,” he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nara Lokesh TDP
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp