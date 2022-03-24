STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Polavaram works resume as Jaypee expresses regret

The mining contracting company stated the incident took place due to a misunderstanding, and regretted the temporary stoppage of works at Polavaram.

Published: 24th March 2022 04:59 AM

Polavaram

Representational Image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Works at the Polavaram project site have resumed after Jaypee Group, whose representative stopped tippers belonging to MEIL from mining and transporting sand from the Godavari river, issued a clarification on Wednesday. The mining contracting company stated the incident took place due to a misunderstanding, and regretted the temporary stoppage of works at Polavaram.

On Tuesday, the Polavaram project head works were interrupted after Jaypee Group prevented around 200 tipper lorries deployed by Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) from ferrying sand mined from the Godavari to the construction site. 

Jaypee prevented the vehicles as the firm has been awarded a contract to mine sand in the State. MEIL is executing the Polavaram irrigation project. Stating that responsibility of sand mining rested with them, Jaypee representatives stalled works at the river bank. 

On Wednesday, Jaypee Group issued a press release stating that its staff had noticed that sand was being transported from downstream of Polavaram and misunderstood it as an illegal activity.They had requested that the activity be stopped temporarily until further clarification was obtained. “Within a short time it was clarified that the sand is being used for the Polavaram project. We sincerely regret the temporary stoppage of the work of this high priority project,” the press release read. 

