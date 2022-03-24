STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police arrest two youngsters for sexually assaulting minor girl in Andhra Pradesh

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Challapalli police on Wednesday arrested two youngsters for sexually assaulting a minor girl, said Avanigadda DSP Mehaboob Basha.The accused were identified as P Ganesh, 23, and K Murali, 19. Both natives of Mangalapuram of Challapalli mandal.

Disclosing the case details before mediapersons, the DSP said that a minor girl of Mangalapuram village is studying Inter second year at Challapalli. She goes to college in an autorickshaw everyday.On September 20 last year, while returning home after writing an exam, Ganesh and Murali boarded a auto near Challapalli Centre saying that they would drop her off at Mangalapuram.

They took her to a secluded place and assaulted her and clicked pictures. The duo threatened to upload the photos on social media platforms.Later, Murali’s friend Shiva backed up the photos saved in Murali’s mail account and sent the photos on WhatsApp.The victim’s relatives identified the photos and filed a case with the police.

Challapally CI BB Ravi Kumar and Challapalli SI Sri Sandeep along with their staff on Wednesday identified and arrested two accused near Ramanagaram, New Bypass Road and seized an auto-rickshaw and two mobile phones from them.

“All women should use the Disha App to inform them about such incidents. We assure the public, especially women, that the victim’s name and family background will be kept secret and the accused will be punished,” Mehaboob Basha said.
 

