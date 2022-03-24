STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Processing centre at Andhra Food Park to begin operations by April

All kinds of fruits, juices, powders will be processed at Rs 86-cr unit

Published: 24th March 2022 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Parsi food

Representational Image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation’s (APIIC) Mega Food Park at Mallavalli of Krishna district will get a core procession centre by April.Stating that the mega food park will come up on an area of 57.95 acres, APIIC chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy said all facilities will be provided at an estimated cost of Rs 112.94 crore. 

He said that a huge core processing centre (CPC) was already established with an estimated cost of Rs 86 crore on an area of 7.48 acres. He said that right from processing pulp and juice from raw fruits, packing in various sizes and export facilities will be provided at the CPCs.All kinds of fruits, juices, powders will be packed in required quantities. Laboratories to test the quality of food products were also established at the CPC.

A State Food Park is also being developed adjacent to the mega food park in Mallavalli. The food parks are expected to receive investment to the tune of Rs 260 crore. They will generate around 6,000 jobs.APIIC managing director J Subramanyam said a road show will be organised soon to explain to the farmers and investors about the CPC facilities at the Mallavalli Mega Food Park.

He said that farmers can bring their raw material and can take the processed products in quantities of their choice. Mango, tomato, papaya, guava, banana and various kinds of food grains will be processed and packed in different quantities as required by the farmers/investors, he said. Stating that some companies have come forward to establish their units at the mega food park, the APIIC MD said talks are on with several other firms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APIIC Andhra Pradesh food park
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp