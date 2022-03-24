Processing centre at Andhra Food Park to begin operations by April

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation’s (APIIC) Mega Food Park at Mallavalli of Krishna district will get a core procession centre by April.Stating that the mega food park will come up on an area of 57.95 acres, APIIC chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy said all facilities will be provided at an estimated cost of Rs 112.94 crore.

He said that a huge core processing centre (CPC) was already established with an estimated cost of Rs 86 crore on an area of 7.48 acres. He said that right from processing pulp and juice from raw fruits, packing in various sizes and export facilities will be provided at the CPCs.All kinds of fruits, juices, powders will be packed in required quantities. Laboratories to test the quality of food products were also established at the CPC.

A State Food Park is also being developed adjacent to the mega food park in Mallavalli. The food parks are expected to receive investment to the tune of Rs 260 crore. They will generate around 6,000 jobs.APIIC managing director J Subramanyam said a road show will be organised soon to explain to the farmers and investors about the CPC facilities at the Mallavalli Mega Food Park.

He said that farmers can bring their raw material and can take the processed products in quantities of their choice. Mango, tomato, papaya, guava, banana and various kinds of food grains will be processed and packed in different quantities as required by the farmers/investors, he said. Stating that some companies have come forward to establish their units at the mega food park, the APIIC MD said talks are on with several other firms.