Railings of Andhra's Kakinada Boat Club to be raised after drowning of two

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar on Wednesday inspected the Boat Club, where a man and a minor drowned in the pond on Tuesday night.

The man drowned while trying to rescue two minors. He was able to save one of the two children. Two children drowned earlier while they were fishing in the pond.

After the incident, the KMC Commissioner directed the officials concerned to install railings around the pond at a cost of Rs 1 crore. He said the park will be closed for two to three weeks to increase the height of the railings around the pond. The railings will be raised to 4 feet from 2.5 feet. Additionally, six more CCTV cameras will be installed apart from existing 12, he said.