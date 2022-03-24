Set up internal grievance cells in all offices: Women’s panel

By Express News Service

ELURU: Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission (APWC) Chairperson Vasireddy Padma has said internal grievance cells should be set up in all government offices in the State. Speaking at the regional conference of women employees of East and West Godavari and Krishna districts here on Wednesday, she said the conferences are being organised by the Women’s Commission, in association with the Spandana Eda International Foundation, under the name Sabala to address the problems of women staff in various government departments.

The regional conferences covering Rayalaseema districts will be held on March 30 and North Coastal Andhra districts on April 6. The Women’s Commission has come up with Sabala WhatsApp number 6302666254 to curb sexual harassment of women at workplace.More than 200 complaints have been received within a week of launching the WhatsApp number. A departmental inquiry will be conducted into the matter. Every government office should prominently display the Sabala WhatsApp number. Separate toilets and restrooms should be provided for women staff, she said.